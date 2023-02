Courtney [Michelle] Love [Cobain] was at Paris fashion week. I-D magazine asked here about social media :

Courtney Love : Stay the fuck offline. I’m not even joking. No one’s going to hire anybody that can’t focus. None of my employees have social media. Yeah, stay offline. Really stay off TikTok.

I-D : What’s the one thing you have to do when you’re in Paris?

Courtney Love : My problem with Paris is that I’ve only been in this kind of Vendôme castle of late-stage capitalism, rich people and then playing rock shows. So this trip actually, I’m going to go to places. Not inside this. I don’t want to be around rich people. Yeah, there’s a lot of really cool protests and union protests, and the French really get into it. (Jacques) Lacan had this great painting by (Gustave) Courbet . It’s a giant vagina. I’m going to see that. Might go see Jim Morrison. That’s it.⁣

In the comments, Jérôme Puch, a freelance creative director writes :

« She doesn’t want to be near rich people but she’s at a fashion Show in Paris, fully dressed by the designer and stays at The Plaza Athénée. »